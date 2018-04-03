Obituary of Sharon Alberta Stewart

Sharon Alberta Stewart passed away on Dec. 23, 2017 in Grass valley with family at her side. In recent years she suffered from a neuromuscular condition. She was 74.

She was born on April 18, 1943, in Williamsfield, IL, to Raymond McMahan and Gwendolyn Stevens McMahan.

She married Donald Spellman in 1962. She had twin sons, Michael who died before age 1 and Mark. She also had a daughter Lisa.

During her husband's Navy tenure, Sharon lived and often worked at Naval Bases in more than five states and Naples, Italy. She later divorced and lived in San Diego for nearly 20 years. Sharon earned a BA in Psychology at San Diego State University and an MS in Social Work at the University of Connecticut. She practiced as an LCSW therapist for more than 40 years.

She relocated to Grass Valley in 1999, performed with Grass Valley Community Choir, and supported Music in the Mountains and Nevada City Theatre. Sharon was a humanitarian with a variety of interests. She worked with the Heifer Project, traveling as a site evaluator to projects in Ecuador, China, Albania, Kenya, and Slovakia. She served on the board of the Nevada County Habitat for Humanity, and the Sierra Friends' Center and Woolman School, and later as its Chairman. She was also a member of the Grass Valley Friends Quaker Community.

She is survived by her son Mark Spellman; daughter Lisa Pritchard; grandsons, Colin Pritchard and Connor Spellman; granddaughter Ashlyn Spellman; nieces, Sandra Cox, Kim McMahan, and nephew Roger Moore.

A Celebration of Sharon's Life is planned at 1 p.m., on April 21, 2018 at the Sierra Friends Center, 13075 Woolman Lane, Nevada City, 95959. Donations in Sharon's name may be made to the Sierra Friends Center at the address above.