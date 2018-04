Sharon Alberta Stewart passed away on December 23, 2017 in Grass valley with family at her side. In recent years she suffered from a neuromuscular condition. She was 74.

A Celebration of Sharon's Life is planned at 1 p.m., on April 21, 2018 at the Sierra Friends Center, 13075 Woolman Lane, Nevada City, 95959. Donations in Sharon's name may be made to the Sierra Friends Center at the address above.