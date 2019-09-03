Obituary of Sharlene Rose Dorville

On Thursday, August 15, 2019, Sharlene Rose Dorville of Grass Valley passed away peacefully at the age of 79, surrounded by her loving family, after a long and brave battle against a progressive neurological disease — Progressive Supranuclear Palsy (PSP).

Sharlene was born on June 6, 1940 in Petoskey, Michigan to Bob and Ella-Louise Whaley. She was the younger of two close sisters. As a child, her father’s occupation as an electrical engineer took the family to many places across the country and around the world including Los Angeles, Coos Bay, the Azores Islands and finally Sacramento. Sharlene married in 1961 and raised four children with her first husband, divorcing in 1981. She later moved to Lake Wildwood, close to her parents and sister, and in 1987 met her second husband Jerry Dorville, at a square dance. Sharlene and Jerry enjoyed more than three decades of loving companionship and adventure.

Sharlene was a skilled artist and craftor, with a lifelong love of animals, especially dogs and cats. She loved making things for her home, her children and her grandchildren. She created over 60 quilts, and was highly skilled in painting, sewing, knitting, needlepoint and crossstitch, to name a few. She was a constant in her children’s and grandchildren’s lives – often traveling in her bright yellow VW Beetle to visit for births, birthdays, soccer games, and ballet recitals. Sharlene was very active all her life, enjoying tennis and skiing when she was younger, square dancing and hiking as she grew older. She went on many RV trips and cruises – to Alaska, Hawaii and all over the US. She belonged to the DAR, the Red Hats and the Model A club. She was a docent at the Empire Mine, and the best card player in the family. Her warm beautiful smile lit up the room — always — and we will all miss her.

Sharlene was preceded in death by her parents, Robert and Ella-Louise (Rose) Whaley of Grass Valley. She is survived by her husband, Jerry Dorville of Grass Valley, her sister, Sharris Copeland (Peter) of Fresno, her four children, Kathy O’Leary (Tim) of Palo Alto, Linda Donovan of Medford, Oregon, Cindy Van Duker of Sacramento, Dave Donovan (Tina) of Moraga, and her five grandchildren, Brian O’Leary, Margaret O’Leary, Nate Van Duker, Sean Donovan and Zack Donovan.

A celebration of Sharlene’s life will be held on Friday, September 6 at the Empire Mine, 10791 E Empire St, Grass Valley, at 5:30 p.m. Casual dinner and refreshments will be served.