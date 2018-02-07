Obituary of Sgt. William (Bill) Bierwirth Sr.

Sgt. William (Bill) Bierwirth Sr. was a valiant warrior, and made a promise to all he knew and loved: "I'm not going to let cancer beat me," and he did not disappoint. To the bitter end, Bill fought back glioblastoma, and never let "it" win. Instead, on January 24, 2018 Bill let Jesus have the victory, and take him home to be whole once more.

Bill was born on January 25, 1962 to George Sr. and Jeane Bierwirth on the Dow AFB in Bangor, Maine. One of 5 brothers and 1 sister, Bill learned very early on how to entertain a crowd, become self sufficient, and carve a path his parents would be proud of.

In his life, Bill was a "jack of all trades" when it came to providing for his own, growing family. It wasn't until July of 1998 that Bill found a passion that would truly be his "calling." That summer, Bill began work as auxiliary staff with the Sierra County Sheriff's Department. By April of 1999, Bill was on staff full time working as a dispatcher and corrections officer. He remained with Sierra County until 2004. In December of 2004, Bill was hired by the Nevada County Sheriff's Department as a corrections officer, where he continued serving until he was promoted to the position of Corporal in 2008.

On June 24, 2012, Bill was promoted to the position of Sergeant, where he worked dutifully until his cancer diagnosis in April of 2017. Bill loved his job, and coworkers. In return, he was loved by many, and well respected by all.

Bill is survived by his loving wife Rocio Mojica-Bierwirth, whom he lovingly referred to as "the love of his life", his children Keith McDermid (Bierwirth)and grandson Konnor McDermid, William Bierwirth II with fiancé Samantha Peltzer and grandson Parker Bierwirth, Jasmin Kissinger, Christian Kissinger, and Kitty Kissinger, his brothers George Jr., Daniel, Richard, Dennis and sister Kathleen Clarke and their spouses, his mother Jeane Ann Bierwirth, and numerous nieces and nephews. Bill was preceded in death by his father George Biewirth Sr.

Services will be held on Saturday, February 10, 2018 at 5 p.m. at Bethel Church, located at 13010 Hwy. 49, Grass Valley, Ca. In lieu of flowers, please send donations in Bill's name to Hospice of the Foothills.