Selma Gregg passed away on March 14, following complications from several infections and pneumonia.

Selma was born in a cabin in 1933 while the family was on vacation at Indian Lake, Ohio.

She arrived twenty minutes after her identical twin sister and came as a surprise to her family, who did not know they were expecting twins.

In 1939 the family moved from Ohio to Santa Ana, California, when her father, a pastor, accepted a call to serve at St. Peter's Lutheran Church. Six family members made the trip West in a 1938 Chevrolet two door sedan, with the twins taking turns sitting on someone's lap.

Selma and Velma attended the California Hospital School of Nursing in Los Angeles, earning B.S. degrees in nursing from USC in 1956 and becoming RNs. Selma was first a clinical instructor for the Operating Room, before becoming an OR scrub nurse.

In 1964, while on a ski trip, Selma met Edwin "Ted" Gregg through mutual friends and they married in 1966. Selma and Ted lived in Oakland for two years, where Selma worked as an OR nurse at Alta Bates Hospital in Berkeley.

In 1968, the Forest Service transferred Ted to the Tahoe National Forest Headquarters in Nevada City. Selma began working at Sierra Nevada Memorial Hospital in the OR when the hospital had only 42 beds. While looking for a home in Nevada City, they lived in an apartment at the back of the National Hotel. During that time, most of the shops on Broad Street were empty, and the freeway was under construction. Ted and Selma bought a house on Banner Mountain where they eventually lived for 45 years.

Ted and Selma had two daughters, Kathleen and Heather, who were both raised in Nevada City and graduated from Nevada Union High School.

Selma had many hobbies throughout her life. She loved sports and rooted for the San Francisco Giants through good years and bad. She

traveled extensively throughout the world, including a trip to China in 1985 as part of a nursing exchange. She loved to ski, camp and fish. She was an active member of the Sierra Club for 62 years and went on numerous hikes in the United States and abroad. She loved the outdoors and nature.

Selma was active in many communities while living in Nevada City. She and Ted joined Peace Lutheran Church in 1968 and spent 50 years as

enthusiastic members of that community. Selma was part of a seniors' hiking group that met on Wednesdays and took day hikes throughout the area. The Banner Mountain community was also very important to Selma, and she made several lifelong friends with neighbors there. She was living at Hilltop Commons in Grass Valley at the time of her passing, which was another community that she loved deeply. Selma worked 26 years as a nurse at SNMH before retiring.

She passed away in the very same hospital, surrounded by loving nurses and doctors. It was a beautiful end to a life spent caring for others.

Selma writes of her life: "Being a nurse was a wonderful career, one I would choose again. I am grateful for my training and my lifelong

friends and classmates. What a wonderful adventure to live on Banner and raise our family! We are so grateful to live in Nevada City. Each one of you have enriched our lives with your friendship and I thank God for all of you."

Selma is survived by her daughters Kathleen and Heather, and her grandchildren Benjamin, Joshua, and Rachel.

A memorial service will be held for Selma at Peace Lutheran Church in Grass Valley on March 29, at 1:00PM. In lieu of flowers or cards, Selma asks that donations be sent to Acres of Hope in Auburn, which provides a safe home for women and children with the goal of breaking the cycle of poverty and abuse. https://www.acresofhopeonline.org/