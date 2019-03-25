Obituary of Selma Gregg
March 25, 2019
Selma Gregg passed away on March 14, 2019, following complications from several infections and pneumonia.
A memorial service will be held for Selma at 1 p.m., on Friday March 29, at the Peace Lutheran Church in Grass Valley. In lieu of flowers or cards, Selma asks that donations be sent to Acres of Hope in Auburn, which provides a safe home for women and children with the goal of breaking the cycle of poverty and abuse. https://www.acresofhopeonline.org/
Comments have been temporarily disabled for this post while we migrate to a new website.
Trending In: Obituaries
Trending Sitewide
- Suspect in Grass Valley baby formula thefts ID’d
- Driver charged with vehicular manslaughter after women dies in crash on Highway 49 in Grass Valley
- Voters: Political mailer supporting Dahle for state Senate ‘incredibly deceptive’
- Suspect in Grass Valley vehicle break-in sentenced to prison
- Defendant in Grass Valley gun incident sentenced
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.