Obituary of Selma Gregg

Selma Gregg passed away on March 14, 2019, following complications from several infections and pneumonia.

A memorial service will be held for Selma at 1 p.m., on Friday March 29, at the Peace Lutheran Church in Grass Valley. In lieu of flowers or cards, Selma asks that donations be sent to Acres of Hope in Auburn, which provides a safe home for women and children with the goal of breaking the cycle of poverty and abuse. https://www.acresofhopeonline.org/