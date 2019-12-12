Obituary of Scott Wendell Westberg

Scott ‘Scotty’ Wendell Westberg passed away at the Veterans Hospital in Palo Alto on December 7, 2019 after a brief battle with cancer. He was 61.

Visitation will be held on Friday, December 13, 2019 from 5:00pm – 8:00pm at Hooper and Weaver Mortuary in Nevada City. Funeral services will be held at the Auburn Grace Community Church on Saturday, December 14, 2019 at 11:00am. A barbeque luncheon will follow at 3126 Olympia Way, Auburn. Please RSVP if you are planning to attend the luncheon (831) 419-1456 (text or call). Graveside services will follow the luncheon at Greenwood Memorial Gardens in Grass Valley.

Scotty was born on April 9, 1958 in Rollings, Wyoming to Eric R. and Pauline M. Westberg. At the age of two, he and his family moved to Grass Valley.

He attended Hennessy Elementary, Lyman Gilmore Junior High and Nevada Union High School. The childhood schoolmates became lifelong friends.

From high school, Scott enlisted in the Air Force and stayed involved in groups such as Vet to Vet.

In his working career, he was in management positions. Scott was a leader.

Go Green Bay! From the time Scott was five years old, he has loved sports.

Scott is survived by his son, Jacob Westberg, who is in the U.S. Army; his partner, Zaferie Tsoutsas of Santa Cruz; sisters, Lilly (Dewayne) Cable of Grass Valley and Mona Rusch of Torrance, California and Vera Westberg of Manhattan Beach, California; nephews, Sam and Nathan Cable of Grass Valley and Eric Rusch of Torrance; niece, Candance Rusch of Torrance and his faithful, praying friend, Maria Marinos of Santa Cruz.

He is preceded in death by his father, Eric; mother, Pauline; dear baby nephew; uncles, Vic Westberg and Jerimiah Cable.

Dear heart, Scott, you will be missed.