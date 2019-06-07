Obituary of Scott Dean West

Scott Dean West passed away May 2, 2019 in Grass Valley. He was 56.

A Celebration of Life will be held from 1 to 6 p.m. on Saturday, June 22, 2019 at the Northern Mine Building at the Nevada County Fairgrounds. This will be a potluck so please bring a dish to share.

Scott was born October 12, 1962 to Bud West and Roselyn Peterson. Scott graduated from Nevada Union High School in 1980 and made a living as a heavy equipment operator.

Scott was always giving and helping people. He was a best friend and father. He loved hanging out with his son Tyler working on their motorcycles together and spending time with his granddaughter. He had an unforgettable laugh and great sense of humor. He will be missed every day.

He is survived by his son Tyler West; granddaughter Nevaeh West; parents Roselyn (Bob) Peterson and Bud (Kim) West; sisters Kelly (Lester) West-Bateman, Melanie (Bill) West-Danchanko, Tiffany and Cristy Cresswell, Noell West, Laurie and Debbie Peterson; nieces and nephew Haley, Beth and Maxwell Scott West; aunts, uncles and numerous cousins.

He is preceded in death by his daughter-in-law Antonette Isaacson West; grandparents Ruth and Larry Martin, James B. West, and Venita Owens, aunts, uncles and cousins.

Arrangements are under the direction of Hooper and Weaver Mortuary.