Obituary of Saundra Louise Nealon

Saundra Louise Nealon (Sandy Bennett) went in peace on December 16, 2017.

After a private burial, we invite you all to a Celebration of Life at 1 p.m. on Saturday, January 20, 2018 at the Buttermakers Cottage at Western Gateway Park in Penn Valley.

Saundra was born in San Francisco on May 10, 1940 to Elaine (Harper) and Ray Bennett. She attended school in San Francisco and graduated from Jefferson High in 1958, where she enjoyed art, music and drama. She married Edward Nealon and lived in Seaside, Novato and San Rafael. They retired in 1998 and moved to Penn Valley.

She was a wonderful seamstress with a great sense of fashion and style. She participated in Toastmasters, enjoyed theater, casino trips, reading and taking leisurely rides through our scenic Nevada County with her four pawed grandchildren.

Saundra loved her family unconditionally. Her happiest moments were being surrounded by them playing cards and Scrabble.

She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, and great grandmother.

Saundra is survived by husband of 59 years Edward Sr.; children, Sandi (Garrett), Ed Jr. (Patty) and Steve (Carolyn); nine grandchildren, Tod, AJ, Katie, Aimee, Jessica, Samantha, Eric, Brooksley and Grant; six great grandchildren, Sirius, Milo, Seamus, Justice, Lila and Luke.

She joins her mother Elaine; father Ray and grandmother Camille to celebrate with the angels.

Our heartfelt gratitude goes to the wonderful staff at Golden Empire for their love and attention. God Bless you all.

In lieu of flowers, please donate to your favorite charity in Saundra's memory.

Arrangements are under the care of Hooper and Weaver Mortuary.