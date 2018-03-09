Obituary of Sandy Elizabeth Bridges

Sandy Elizabeth Bridges, age 91, passed peacefully in her Grass Valley home on Sunday February 18, 2018. An adventurous, vivacious spirit, 16-year-old Sandy left Michigan on her own with $20 to forge an exciting life in sunny California. Sandy enjoyed a highly successful career with her husband, Curran, as a manufacturer's representative for Wrangler Children's Wear, among other lines. Upon retirement they moved to Grass Valley from the Bay Area.

Sandy, a beautiful, elegant, strong woman, was greatly admired for her fierce independence and business acumen. She was an avid reader and loved gardening.

Sandy will be forever missed by her children, grandchildren and her many friends. She requested no memorial service, but a celebration of her life may be held at some time in the future.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Sammie's Friends Dog Rescue in Grass Valley, or any animal rescue.