Obituary of Sandy Elizabeth Bridges
March 9, 2018
Sandy Elizabeth Bridges, age 91, passed peacefully in her Grass Valley home on Sunday February 18, 2018. An adventurous, vivacious spirit, 16-year-old Sandy left Michigan on her own with $20 to forge an exciting life in sunny California. Sandy enjoyed a highly successful career with her husband, Curran, as a manufacturer's representative for Wrangler Children's Wear, among other lines. Upon retirement they moved to Grass Valley from the Bay Area.
Sandy, a beautiful, elegant, strong woman, was greatly admired for her fierce independence and business acumen. She was an avid reader and loved gardening.
Sandy will be forever missed by her children, grandchildren and her many friends. She requested no memorial service, but a celebration of her life may be held at some time in the future.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Sammie's Friends Dog Rescue in Grass Valley, or any animal rescue.
Trending In: Obituaries
Trending Sitewide
- Nevada County authorities: Domestic violence incident leads authorities to close Shannon Way in Nevada City
- Retaliation suit against Nevada County Sheriff’s Office gets underway
- Details emerge in wreck involving KVMR broadcaster Wesley Robertson
- Three arrested at Spenceville shooting range for illegal firearms
- DMV unveils new field office in Grass Valley