Obituary of Sandra Stanley

Sandra ‘Sandy’ Stanley transitioned peacefully, surrounded by loved ones, on January 28th 2020. She was 84.

Born to Jewish parents (Sharon and Al Coleman) in Minnesota 1935, she was the eldest of four daughters.

In her early twenties she moved to Chicago, IL where she worked in advertising proving her natural ability as a writer. One of her early achievements was to create the famous Wrigley’s jingle, “Double your pleasure, double your fun with double good, double good, Doublemint Gum…”. Among others.

In the late 1950s she moved to California, where she set up home in the peaceful surroundings of Topanga Canyon with her husband, the much-loved (late) Shelby Dzilsky.

Sandy later worked as a Production Secretary for MTM productions on the Mary Tyler Moore and Rhoda shows, where she was often asked for her creative input on scripts.

In 1968 she published her first book, We Froze The First Man with Robert F. Nelson. A movie project is in the works using this book and Nelson’s second printed work, Freezing People Is (Not) Easy. Sandy’s second book, Rogue’s Castle, was published in 1974.

In 1976 she went to law school, graduating valedictorian despite juggling her studies with a full-time job and being a single parent of her three daughters. She passed the bar – first time around – and began her legal career at age 45. In 1994 she moved to the quaint Northern California town of Grass Valley, where she was known as ‘The Lawyer with a Heart’.

Sandy won awards from the state bar of California for her work in family law. In an industry where money and influence are so often the overriding motivation, she was widely recognized for her selflessness and compassion. She helped many families during difficult times and often waived her fees for those who could not afford to pay her. She was active in other good causes, too, becoming President of the Domestic Violence Coalition (DVC). She retired at age 78.

Sandy is survived by her daughters: Lisa Stanley (Neal Himelhoch); Linda Stanley; Jonna Jetson Dzilsky Coleman (Mark Coleman) and Julie Bader-Ditchik (Bob Ditchik). She had five grandchildren: Gabriel Ruediger (Marlo Gaston-Ruediger); Ana Ruediger; Malerie Stanley; Shelby and Lucy Coleman, plus two great grandchildren: Jasmine and Valkyrie Ruediger.

A few days before Sandra transitioned, in a coherent moment, she asked a nurse: “Did Trump go yet?” She wasn’t happy when she got the answer…

