Obituary of Sandra Lee McComb

Sandra Lee McComb passed away peacefully, surrounded by her family, at Dominican Hospital in Santa Cruz on September 10, 2019.

She was born on July 1, 1942 in Oakland and lived for more than 40 years in the Grass Valley area. For the last few years, she lived near Santa Cruz. .

At a young age, Sandy felt called to be a nurse. She became an LVN after high school and earned her RN license in 1982. She was a compassionate and gifted healer, committed to bringing comfort and joy to elderly people, and worked for many years with Hospice of the Foothills before retiring. Sandy’s faith guided her, and she found kinship as a member of Unity in the Gold Country.

One of her favorite places was the Yuba river, and she loved living among the trees, mountains, and near the ocean. She enjoyed gardening, reading, dancing, and camping. Most of all, she adored her children and grandchildren, and was the best giver of love-filled hugs. She also had many cherished pets throughout her life, including Gandalf the magical cat, who will spend his old-age lounging in the sun with family.

Sandy will be dearly missed by her four children Michael, Patrick, Jacob, and Susannah, her daughter-in-law Diane, her boyfriend Ray, her seven grandchildren, and many extended family and friends.

A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. at Unity in the Gold Country on November 30, 2019.