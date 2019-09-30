Obituary of Sandra Jean Taylor

On Monday, September 16th, 2019, during the first rain of the season and while the thunder gently rolled, Sandra Jean Taylor, with her family surrounding her in her home, made her way to Heaven to be with the Lord, with her husband Arnold and daughter Gretchen waiting.

With grace and strength, and for nearly a year, our hero, mother, sister, grandma, great-grandma, and friend, passed away from pancreatic cancer. Sandy was born November 14th, 1938 to John Olaf Stornes and Gretchen Grace Kepler. After losing her husband when he was 39 years old, Sandy, at just 36 years old, raised 3 children on her own. She went to work immediately at Alpha Therapeutics and retired from there in 2002. She moved to Serene Lakes in Soda Springs and spent the next 10 years there before moving to Grass Valley.

She was an accomplished belly dancer for 50 years; mostly in the San Gabriel area, dancing for community events, non-profits, and teaching as well. She also enjoyed kayaking, camping, horseback riding, motorcycles, video poker, thrift stores, and volunteering, but most importantly, spending time with family and her many dogs throughout the years. She will be truly missed by her two rescues, Rosie and Fritz.

She is lovingly survived by her daughter Suzanne (Kelvin) Grass of Grass Valley. Their daughter’s Cherie (Travis) Marriott of Nevada City and Lisa (Dave) Fields of Smartsville. Son in law Duane Daniels and his children Jessica (Marshall) Sutton and Eric (Bettie) Daniels, all of Roy, Washington. Son Ronald Taylor and his children Ron Jr. Taylor and Ashley Griffin, all of Nevada. Great-grandchildren Cody, Tyler, Emma, Ellie, Hannah, Ariana, Hunter, Emmie Lou, Owen and twins Aubrey and Phoebe. She is also survived by her sister Diane (Hal) Paxton, step sister Nancy Probert, companion Jerry Morris, and numerous friends. She was predeceased by her husband Arnold Taylor and daughter Gretchen Daniels.

A celebration of life will take place in November. Memorial contributions can be made in her honor to Sammie’s Friends or Hospice of the Foothills.