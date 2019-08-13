Obituary of Sandra Dee Stent

Sandra Dee Stent was born in Saratoga, CA on August 8th 1960, to Grant and Arlene Koopman. Sandra spent the majority of her childhood in Scotts Valley and attended high school at Soquel High in Santa Cruz. Sandra loved living by the ocean and spent most of her free time on the beach or in nature. She was an avid gardener and nature enthusiast who always enjoyed the simpler things in life and had an impressive wind chime and rock collection. She met her husband Richard Stent while she was attending Soquel High and on September 23rd 1978, the hottest recorded day in Santa Cruz, they were married. A year later they moved to Grass Valley and welcomed their daughter Shalee then two years later their son Gary Lee. In Grass Valley, Sandra worked for Durham transportation for over 12 years where she became a second mom to a lot of children. Sandra was a positive light, and one of the most compassionate and understanding individuals. Sandra was proceeded in death by her father Grant Lee Koopman and survived by her husband Richard Stent, mother Arlene B., brother Gary Lee Koopman, daughter Shalee McClendon Stent, son Gary Stent and grandchildren Sciarra, Shianna, Jayden, Everlee, DJ and Christian.

There will be a celebration of life on August 23rd 1pm at Twin Cities Church located at 11726 Rough and Ready Hwy Grass Valley Ca 95945.