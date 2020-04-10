Obituary of Samuel Lloyd Hamilton

Samuel Lloyd Hamilton

Samuel Lloyd Hamilton, devoted husband,

father and grandfather died on March 30, 2020, surrounded by his loving wife and family.

Born, April 2, 1927 in Fitch, Lewis County,

Support Local Journalism Donate



Kentucky to John Wesley Hamilton and Mae Planck, he spent his youth in Tar Fork and

Vanceburg. During World War II, he served in the Navy as Skipper’s Mate. He attended the University of Kentucky and the Medical College of Virginia, completing a Master’s

degree in Hospital Administration. He moved to Utah where he met and married the love of his life, Patricia Ruth Bates. He served as

Hospital Administrator at San Juan Hospital in Monticello, Utah, Assistant Administrator of The Community Hospital of San Gabriel in San Gabriel, California, Administrator of Weimar Medical Center in Weimar, California and

Administrator, President and Chief Executive Officer of Sierra Nevada Memorial Hospital in Grass Valley, CA.

As an active member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, he served in

various positions including Stake President, Stake Patriarch and Temple Sealer. He and his wife, Pat, served together in the Atlanta and Denver Temples and as Church Service

Missionaries to the Vietnamese Branch in

Atlanta, Georgia. He will be remembered for his testimony of and commitment to the

gospel of Jesus Christ and his legacy of

service.

He was preceded in death by his parents, his brothers, Joseph, David and Paul and his

sisters, Judy and Naomi. He is survived by his wife of 66 years, Patricia Ruth Bates, his

children, Dr. Mark Hamilton (Lori) of Norcross, GA, Patrice Asay (Blaine) of Atchison, KS,

Tamara Carman (Mac) of Knoxville, TN, Dr. John Hamilton (Irene) of Chattanooga, TN,

Rachel Kingston (Eric) of Wildwood, MO, his 20 grandchildren and 17 great-grandchildren, one brother, Dr. Thomas Hamilton (Bonnie) of

Nicholasville, KY and one sister, Mary Adams of Lexington, KY. Also considered as family, Klaus Oehring (Vicki) of Dallas, TX, with his five children and five grandchildren.

Due to the current situation, private burial

service will be held with immediate family members only. A memorial graveside service will be held at the Hamilton-Mawk Cemetery on Tar Fork Road, Lewis County, KY at a later date.

Arrangements by Hoffmeister Colonial

Mortuary, St. Louis, MO and Globe Mortuary, Olive Hill, KY. In lieu of flowers, a donation can be made to the Hamilton-Mawk Cemetery fund in care of Lois June Hamilton Nolen, 17688 KY 59, Vanceburg, KY 41179.