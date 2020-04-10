Obituary of Samuel Lloyd Hamilton
Samuel Lloyd Hamilton
Samuel Lloyd Hamilton, devoted husband,
father and grandfather died on March 30, 2020, surrounded by his loving wife and family.
Born, April 2, 1927 in Fitch, Lewis County,
Kentucky to John Wesley Hamilton and Mae Planck, he spent his youth in Tar Fork and
Vanceburg. During World War II, he served in the Navy as Skipper’s Mate. He attended the University of Kentucky and the Medical College of Virginia, completing a Master’s
degree in Hospital Administration. He moved to Utah where he met and married the love of his life, Patricia Ruth Bates. He served as
Hospital Administrator at San Juan Hospital in Monticello, Utah, Assistant Administrator of The Community Hospital of San Gabriel in San Gabriel, California, Administrator of Weimar Medical Center in Weimar, California and
Administrator, President and Chief Executive Officer of Sierra Nevada Memorial Hospital in Grass Valley, CA.
As an active member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, he served in
various positions including Stake President, Stake Patriarch and Temple Sealer. He and his wife, Pat, served together in the Atlanta and Denver Temples and as Church Service
Missionaries to the Vietnamese Branch in
Atlanta, Georgia. He will be remembered for his testimony of and commitment to the
gospel of Jesus Christ and his legacy of
service.
He was preceded in death by his parents, his brothers, Joseph, David and Paul and his
sisters, Judy and Naomi. He is survived by his wife of 66 years, Patricia Ruth Bates, his
children, Dr. Mark Hamilton (Lori) of Norcross, GA, Patrice Asay (Blaine) of Atchison, KS,
Tamara Carman (Mac) of Knoxville, TN, Dr. John Hamilton (Irene) of Chattanooga, TN,
Rachel Kingston (Eric) of Wildwood, MO, his 20 grandchildren and 17 great-grandchildren, one brother, Dr. Thomas Hamilton (Bonnie) of
Nicholasville, KY and one sister, Mary Adams of Lexington, KY. Also considered as family, Klaus Oehring (Vicki) of Dallas, TX, with his five children and five grandchildren.
Due to the current situation, private burial
service will be held with immediate family members only. A memorial graveside service will be held at the Hamilton-Mawk Cemetery on Tar Fork Road, Lewis County, KY at a later date.
Arrangements by Hoffmeister Colonial
Mortuary, St. Louis, MO and Globe Mortuary, Olive Hill, KY. In lieu of flowers, a donation can be made to the Hamilton-Mawk Cemetery fund in care of Lois June Hamilton Nolen, 17688 KY 59, Vanceburg, KY 41179.
