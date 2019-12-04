Obituary of Samuel Kent Beaver

Samuel Kent Beaver passed away at home after a brief illness on November 14, 2019. He was 79. Sam leaves his wife, Kathleen Beaver, his son, Samuel Beaver, his wife, Julie and their daughters Jillian and Hope; his daughter, Megan Beaver, her husband Matthew Crownover and their son, Chase. He is also survived by his siblings, Carroll, Sara, Larry, Linda and many other family members and friends.

Sam was born in Ardmore, Oklahoma in 1940. The family moved to California in 1942 and eventually migrated to Nevada County. He attended local schools and then spent three years in the Army. Upon his return home he found his calling the grocery industry where he worked until his retirement.

He will be remembered as the family “razzer”, awesome Grandpa and the best dog and cat sitter ever.

A celebration of life will be held on December 14, 2019, at 1 p.m., at the Grass Valley Love Building in Condon Park.