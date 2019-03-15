Obituary of Sam W. Tagart, Jr.
March 15, 2019
Sam W. Tagart, Jr. peacefully passed away on Sunday, February 24, 2019 in Grass Valley. He was 86.
Sam was born on June 20, 1932 to Sam and Eleanor Tagart of Milwaukee, Wisconsin.
He attended West Point and graduated from Marguette University with a degree in Mechanical Engineering. Sam was a nuclear engineer at General Electric and E.P.R.I. In 1959 he moved his family to Los Gatos, California and then to San Jose. Sam retired from E.P.R.I. in Palo Alto.
Sam was a swimmer and loved athletics. He enjoyed the outdoors and loved Lake Tahoe.
Sam cherished his last years in the home he loved.
He was a loving husband, father, grandfather, and friend. May Sam rest in peace, he will be missed dearly.
Sam is lovingly remembered by his two children, Mark (Mary) Tagart and Julie Magel, both of San Jose, and his two grandchildren, Jack and Katy Tagart.
He is preceded in death by his wife Gail Tagart.
Arrangements are under the care of Hooper and Weaver Mortuary.
