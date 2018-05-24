Obituary of Sam Newman

Sam Newman passed away peacefully in his sleep on May 13, 2018. Sam was 93.

Sam was born on October 20, 1924 in Richmond, CA. After graduating from high school, Sam enlisted and served 2 years in the U.S. Army. After his discharge from the Army he entered the retail world and was a successful salesman. After his retirement, Sam and Connie moved to Grass Valley where he was active in Grass Valley host Lions Club and SIRS.

Sam is survived by his wife Connie, of 65 years; son Larry; various nieces and nephews. Sam had another son, Richard who passed away in 1991.

There will be a private interment in Palo Alto, CA.