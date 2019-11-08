Obituary of Sally Migleo

Sally (Terrell) Migleo passed away on November 7, 2019 in Grass Valley from Pancreatic Cancer. She was 87. She was born in Denair, CA on November 17, 1931.

She is survived by her husband Ronald Migleo, Daughter Teresa Ruzzo, Son Chris Migleo, daughter in-law Terri, Granddaughter April Blanchard and Mike Blanchard and their two sons, and Grandson Jon Migleo.

According to Sally’s wishes, no memorial service will be held.

Donations in Sally’s honor may be made to Animal Save and Hospice of the Foothills.

Cremation will be by The Neptune Society.