Obituary of Sally Bruce

Sally Bruce passed away at home Sunday morning Oct. 6, 2019, after a short battle with cancer. She was 77.

Born on May 26, 1942 in Watsonville, CA to Robert and Lucille Farr. She was the youngest of five children.

Sally met husband Cliff and were married in 1974. They moved to Los Gatos soon after. In 1985 Sally and her family moved to Grass Valley where she opened up a care home for the Developmentally disabled until August of 2018. Sally, her family and her care home would spend 5-8 weeks of summer in the town of Washington, CA for over 40 years.

Sally loved to cook and eat fine foods. She also liked to travel whether it was by car or cruise ship.

She is survived by her husband Cliff, sister Betty Mahew of Roseberg, OR. Children Lori Walkup, Patti Ingham of Grass Valley, CA, son Clifton and his wife Jennie of Reno, NV. Grandchildren Sara Mora of Grass Valley, CA. Jeremey and Michael Gladston of Sparks, NV. Numerous nieces and nephews and great grandchildren.

At her request, there will be no funeral.