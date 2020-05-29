Obituary of Sadie Butler
Sadie Butler passed away peacefully on May 18th, 2020 at her home in Grass Valley, California She was 90 years old. A private service will be held.
Sadie Josephine Zarzana was born on April 25th, 1930 in Sacramento, California, where she also attended school graduating from Grant Union High School.
Soon after graduating, Sadie met Vernon Butler, a Grass Valley native. The two soon fell in love and married on December 4th, 1949. They would later have two children; Mary Butler and Janet Butler.
Due to Vernon’s service in the military and California Highway Patrol, the couple lived in various places; Olympia, WA, Morro Bay, CA, and finally settled in Grass Valley, CA.
Sadie had a career with State Farm Insurance Group which she retired from.
Being from an Italian family, Sadie loved cooking and entertaining for family and friends—her specialty being Ravioli, Gnocchi, and meatballs, among various other Italian recipes and desserts. She also enjoyed Quilting, Knitting, Sewing, and even belonged to a woman’s Trap Shooting Team.
Sadie is predeceased by her Husband, Vernon Butler and her daughter Mary Butler and survived by her Brother, George Zarzana, Sister Vera Marogna, Daughter Janet, Grandchildren Krista, Ryan Sara, Jessied, and great grandchildren Ryland, Reese, Ragan, and Nolan.
Sadie and Vern walked this path of life hand in hand, heart to heart; they are now reunited and joined forever.
Arrangements are under the direction of Hooper & Weaver Mortuary.
