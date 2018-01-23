Obituary of Ryan Mathew Declusin

Ryan Mathew Declusin was born July 6, 1975 to LouAnne and Dennis Declusin. He passed away suddenly at his home with his family by his side.

He lived a very active life as an outdoorsman; Be it hunting, fishing, hiking and or diving for abalone, he was always on the go. He graduated college with a BA and AA, then worked

at Wells Fargo for about eight years where he met his wife Billie Alvarez-Declusin. They married August 2, 2014 and have four children. Son Jordan age 14, son Joseph age 12, daughter Riley age 12 and an infant son Benjamin age 3 months.

They have a family business, River Dogs, where they worked together for the last two years.

He left this world Sunday, January 7, 2018 at age 42. He will forever be held close in our hearts, thoughts and everyday life. He had a big smile and even bigger personality. He was loved by anyone who has ever had the pleasure of crossing his path.

His celebration of life is set to take place March 22nd, 2018 at the Grass Valley Vets Hall from 12–3PM. If you wish to make a contribution to the event or towards his children's needs, please send to The Declusin Family at 14001 Wheeler Acres Road, Grass Valley, CA 95949