Obituary of Ruthalyce Brown
January 13, 2019
Ruthalyce Brown passed away peacefully in her sleep on January 2, 2019 in an adult family home near her daughter in Cle Elum, WA. She was 100.
A memorial Service will be held at 11:30 a.m. on January 18, 2019 at Emmanuel Episcopal Church, Grass Valley, CA. She will be interred at Penn Valley Cemetery with her husband and former insurance agent John A. Brown who died in 1977.
