Obituary of Ruth Smethers-Mills

Ruth Smethers-Mills left to be with the Father in Heaven on April 23, 2018. Ruth was born the youngest of eight children on January 25, 1918 in Riverdale, CA to John and Lula Henson.

In April 1934, she married her first husband, Virgil Smethers. During their marriage, she gave birth to two sons, Douglas and William Smethers. She and her family moved to Grass Valley November of 1942 where she was widowed in April, 1964. She then joined the workforce in the kitchen at Miners Hospital and a short year later, began her career as a CNA at Jones' Hospital, Nevada County Hospital, and retired at Springhill Manor.

In 1987, she met Hugh Mills through family connections and married for a second time November, 1988. They shared a loving relationship until she was widowed once again April, 2005. Ruth was an avid bowler and could always be found at The Gold Bowl during tournaments and leisure time. She loved to dance, sing, and play the harmonica and ukulele. She loved everything to do with Hawaii, and in her 90's was finally able to feel the sand between her toes on the island of Oahu with her family.

Her biggest love was her family. She would do anything in her power to ensure they were taken care of financially, physically, and most importantly emotionally. No one in this world had a bigger heart than her.

Ruth is preceded in death by her husbands, Virgil Smethers, and Hugh Mills; sons, WIlliam (Linda) Smethers, Douglas (Lois) Smethers; stepchildren Larry Mills, Daryl (Shirley) Mills, Richard Mills; grandchildren Bill (Patti) Smethers, Tim (Joyce) Smethers, Cami Rhodes, Bill (Christy) Smethers; 18 great grandchildren, and 6 great-great grandchildren.

Service will be held at 3 p.m., on June 2, 2018 at 10795 Alta St. in the Abundant Life Community Church. In lieu of flowers, please donate $1 dollar to the World Vision Charity, for Ruth loved babies and children.