Obituary of Ruth Rose Freier Herr Gyory

Ruth Rose Freier Herr Gyory

July 31, 1919 – February 4, 2020

“Your memory is our keepsake, with which we’ll never part.

God holds you in his keeping, we hold you in our heart!”

Ruth grew up on the farm in Tripp, South Dakota, enjoyed feeding the chickens and riding her pony, Snip. She loved working in the vegetable garden with her mom and sisters, and milked cows from the age of 8. Because she was such a hard worker, her brothers always asked her to help them with their chores. She married Albert Herr in 1939 and immediately moved to California where they had a chicken ranch and raised cotton, alfalfa, and vegetables until Albert’s death in 1976. She retired from Montgomery Wards yardage department as the top POP card queen when she was 60. In 1990 she met and married Paul Gyory and moved to Grass Valley, CA where they joined the Covenant Reformed Church. They enjoyed traveling and landscaping their tulip filled yard where they hosted many family gatherings. Her last career was distributing the mail at PostNet to 300 private box holders. She greeted everyone with a big smile and a hello. She retired again at 92.

Ruth was a happy, giving, loving, supportive wife, mother, grandmother, aunt and friend. In July she celebrated her “100th birthday and Celebration of Life” surrounded by 62 relatives and friends. She wanted one last party to share the love of family and friends. She was an inspiration to all who knew her. Her strength and unwavering ability to see the good in everyone and everything was the gift she gave to us.

She was preceded in death by her first husband, Albert Herr, second husband Paul Gyory, four brothers, two sisters and her son-in-law Kent Persel. She is survived by her 2 daughters, Dona Bergthold (Roger), Kathi Persel, and 2 step children, Craig Gyory (Debbie) and Lynn Bustabade (Vic), 5 grandchildren, Craig Persel (Nadya), Dan Bergthold, Chris Persel (Stacy), Shari Oitzman (Mike), Michael Gyory, 9 great grandchildren and 2 great great grandchildren, as well as many nieces and nephews.

She had a lifelong devotion to our Lord and Savior. The last prayer on her lips was, “Please Lord, take me home.” She will be interred at Hillcrest Memorial Park in Bakersfield, CA at a private family service. Memorial donations may be made to Hospice of the Foothills, Grass Valley, CA.