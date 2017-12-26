Obituary of Ruth D. Watkins

Ruth D. Watkins passed away December 8, 2017 at home in Lake Wildwood, CA. She was 76.

A Celebration of Life service will be held at 2 p.m., on Wednesday, January 3, 2018 at Sierra Presbyterian Church, 175 Ridge Road, Nevada City.

Ruth was born on August 2, 1941 in Butte Montana to Laelle and Joy Patrick.

Ruth was a mother to three children, and a registered Respiratory Therapist. Ruth was very active with fishing and riding her Gold Wing Honda Motorcycle. She enjoyed

teaching Tai Chi, Chi Gong and Chair Zumba at care homes and was able to donate over a thousand dollars a year to the Cancer Center. Ruth traveled a lot and had many friends. Her husband Ray was a wonderful surprise to her later in life and her best friend and sweetheart.