Obituary of Ruth Carol Turner Mavrakis

Ruth Carol Turner Mavrakis passed away peacefully on September 28, 2018 in the comfort of her home, surrounded by her family. She was 86.

Memorial service will be held at 11 a.m., on Thursday, October 4, 2018 at the Hooper and Weaver Mortuary Chapel in Nevada City, CA.

Ruth was born on January 1, 1932 in Salt Lake City, Utah to Byron and Ronella Turner.

She is survived by her husband Mike; sons Gary Mavrakis, John (Christy) Mavrakis, Tom (Teresa) Mavrakis, Patrick (Christina) Mavrakis; grandchildren and great grandchild.

Ruth was Den Mother, Daughter of the Nile, Eastern Star Chaplain, Food Bank Volunteer, Crafter, Camper and devoted Mom, Wife, Grandmother, Great Grandmother, Daughter, Sister and Friend. She was one of God's angels here on earth, and now she is with Him, bringing smiles to all in Heaven.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the Shriner's Hospital for Children – Northern California located in Sacramento, CA. (https://donate.lovetotherescue.org)