Obituary of Ruby Maxine Totten

Ruby Maxine Totten, passed away on November 13, 2019 at home in Nevada City, surrounded by family. She was 95. Ruby was born June 8th, 1924 to James C. and Flora Z. Roberts in La Junta, Colorado. During her life she was a writer and newspaper reporter whose articles were published in numerous papers around the USA, including the Gazette Telegraph of Colorado Springs, the Lorain Journal (OH), the Fullerton Daily News (CA), the Sacramento Bee and The Union in Nevada County. Ruby was a 35 year resident of Nevada City. Ruby loved volunteering for various organizations (especially close to her heart was The Friends of the Library), music, acting (she appeared in a number of local productions), politics and battling injustice. She is preceded in death by her husband Bill and survived by her loving children Becky Totten of Reston Virginia, Brennan Totten (Barbara McHugh) of West Bend, (WI ) and Harriet Totten-Cooper (Jerry Cooper) Nevada City, (CA) She is also survived by her beloved grandchildren, Ohara Cooper, Matt Goodspeed, Chris Goodspeed, Rachel Brennan Fry as well as great-grandchildren.

The family wishes to thank Hospice of the Foothills for their wonderful care and support of Ruby.

In lieu of flowers, a donation in her name to Friends of the Nevada County Libraries or Hospice of the Foothills would be much appreciated. The family will celebrate her life with a private memorial on Friday, November 29th.