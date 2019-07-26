Obituary of Ruby June Wilhelm (Burcham)

Ruby June Wilhelm (Burcham) passed away on July 21, 2019. She was 90.

Ruby June (June) was born in the quicksilver mining town of Study Butte, TX, on June 15, 1929. She was the daughter of William David Fayette Burcham and Rubye Earl Richardson.

Her family moved to the bigger town of Alpine, TX before she started school. She was raised in Alpine until she left home to attend University of Austin, graduating in 1950. After college, she worked as a stewardess for Pan American airlines from 1951 to 1957. She left Pan Am when she met and married James Watson Ervin in 1957 and settled into family life in Redwood City and, later, Sacramento, CA. While raising her two children, she worked as a probation officer for the County of Sacramento from the mid-1960s until 1986. In retirement, she moved to Grass Valley, CA. where she met and married her second husband William (Bill) Wilhelm in 1993. Ruby June and Bill enjoyed many years traveling the U.S. and playing guitars at bluegrass festivals and airstream rallies.

June is survived by her son, James (Zoraida) Ervin and grandchildren, Jamie Lee Ervin and James Edward Ervin.