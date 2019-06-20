Obituary of Ruby (bugs) Watkins

Ruby (bugs) Watkins died on June 7, 2019. Ruby was born the 6th child of William and Nancy (Roberts) Arbaugh, January 20th, 1929 in Kendrick Oklahoma. The family moved to California in 1940. She attended Grass Valley schools 7th through 12th grade, graduating in 1946.

Ruby married James Launius in 1947 and they left the Grass Valley area in 1949 living in many areas of CA. Ruby married Kenneth Watkins in 1983. Kenneth passed away in 1994. She retired from CA State Service in 1991.

Ruby leaves two sons, Bruce Launius of Mansfield, PA and Brian Launius and his wife Shari of Kalispell, MT; one grandchild, Marlo Paxson of PA. She also leaves one brother, Charles Arbaugh of Butte, MT. One sister, Linda Sharp of Grenada, CA. She is preceded in death by three sisters, Nigaria Hurn of Grass Valley, CA, Jackie Carr and Pearl Jones of Nevada City, CA, as well as two brothers, Troy Arbaugh and Ezra Arbaugh of Grass Valley, CA.

Ruby was a member of the First Baptist Church in Grass Valley. She spent her last year living in Columbia Falls, MT, enjoying her view out the window as she called it “my mountain.” Ruby was a loving, generous, kind, caring person and a very great listener. To know her was to love her.

She will be greatly missed by all who were lucky enough to have met her.

There will be a memorial service held on June 29, 2019 at 2 p.m. at the Calvary Bible Church, 11481 Hwy 174, Grass Valley, CA. In lieu of flowers please consider donating to Cancer Research Institute in NY @ cancerresearch.org. 1-800-992-2623 or Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center @ mskcc.org 1-800-525-2225.