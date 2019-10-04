Obituary of Roy D. Brooks

Roy D. Brooks of Nevada City passed away after a courageous battle with pancreatic cancer on September 26, 2019 in his home with his loving wife of 61 years, Sandra, by his side, along with daughter Julie. He was a youthful 82 years old.

Roy was born on January 5, 1937 in Sacramento to William H. and Matilda Brooks. His younger years were spent in Reno before he moved to Nevada City in 1951. He was a member of Nevada Union High School’s first combined class (1954) where he played basketball and formed lifelong friendships.

After high school, Roy attended Sierra College, participated in the California National Guard for 8 years, and was a volunteer firefighter with the Nevada City Fire Department for 10 years before becoming an honorary fireman.

While in high school, he started working at Painter’s Market on Broad Street in Nevada City. In 1957, he became manager of Pee Wee’s Market on Zion Street and became an assistant manager when S.P.D. Market first opened its doors in Nevada City in 1959. When S.P.D. opened the Grass Valley location in 1981, he became manager of that store. Roy cheerfully served the public and worked for Lawrence Painter for 43 years.

He married the love of his life, Sandra, on July 13, 1958 in the Grass Valley Methodist Church. They lived in Nevada City their entire married life, where they raised their three children, Jeff, Eric and Julie.

Roy was on the Nevada City School Board for nine years and a member of the Nevada Union Foundation for ten, where he proudly worked within the community to raise funds for the Foundation.

Roy loved sports and was an avid fan of the 49ers, a Sacramento Kings season ticket holder for 20 years and a huge supporter of Nevada Union football. For many years, he and Sandra were part of “Miner Magic” from season ticket seats #1 and #2. His dedication to N.U. led to his involvement in the formation of the N.U. Boosters Club when it began. He was also Co-Chairman of the 1st Nevada Union All Class Reunion which was held in 2000. Each year Roy also participated in the selection committee that chose the athletes to be inducted into the Nevada Union Athletic Hall Of Fame.

Roy was deeply involved in the local Lions Clubs for over 20 years, serving as president of the Cousin Jacks from 2001-2003. While in the club he received the Gordon C. Daniel’s Foundation Award for his work as the chairman of the student club speaking competitions, the Fred W. Smith Fellow Award for outstanding contributions and valuable support, the Harry J. Aslan Fellow award for dedication and leadership, and the Melvin Jones Fellow for dedicated humanitarian service by Lions Clubs International – the highest honor bestowed upon a Lion. When the Cousin Jack’s club merged with the Grass Valley Host Lions club, Roy became “tail twister,” the Lion that collected fines from the members. He also remained chairman of the student speaker competition.

Roy loved the community and the friends who became his family. July 13, 2018 – Roy and Sandra’s 60th wedding anniversary – was declared “Roy and Sandra Brooks’ Day” by Nevada City’s City Council. Roy bowled in County leagues for fifty years, which presented opportunities for parties full of pranks, laughter and lifelong memories. Golf was also an avid pastime, and he enjoyed the sport and the comradery of his golfing buddies. He scored his first and only hole-in-one in 2013. Roy also loved fantasy football, the Peppermill in Reno, Lake Tahoe and annual trips to Mexico and Europe. He loved his back yard and all the creatures that roamed there. His spirit lives on within them.

Roy touched many lives and will be missed by all. He loved people, loved the community and loved his family. His warmth was contagious and he always had a joke or story to tell. Everyone who knew him was touched by his warmth and admired his desire for people to better themselves. With Roy, the world was a much fuller and happier place. He cannot ever be replaced and will forever be missed.

Roy was preceded in death by his parents and brother Ralph.

Roy is survived by his loving wife, Sandra and was proud of their children Jeff, Eric (Cynde) and Julie. He was an even prouder Papa to his granddaughters Jennifer (Jonathan) Boone and Stephanie Brooks.

The family would like to express their sincere gratitude to Roy’s team of “angels” from Hospice of the Foothills who so lovingly cared for him.

A private family graveside service is planned. Per his request memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of the Foothills.

Arrangements are under the direction of Hooper & Weaver Mortuary.