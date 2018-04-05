Obituary of Roy C. Myers, Jr.

Roy C. Myers, Jr. passed away March 13, 2018 in Grass Valley, CA. He was 92. No local service is planned.

Roy was born in Spokane, WA on Feb. 8, 1926. His formative years were spent on a 7000 acre ranch outside of Lewiston, ID, then later on the family wheat farm outside of Colfax, WA. He graduated from Colfax High School, then went on to earn a Mechanical Engineering degree with honors from Washington State College.

Roy joined the Sandia Corporation in Albuquerque, NM out of college and participated in several high-profile nuclear tests in the South Pacific. He joined the US Navy as an officer and was stationed in New York at the top floor of the Brooklyn Naval Engineering Center was the officer in charge of 600 civilian employees. He met his wife Patricia Louise (Handy), a Navy nurse, while undergoing a lengthy observation at a Navy hospital for a minor condition.

After serving his military term, he went back to Sandia Corp in Livermore, CA for several years (and 2 boys), then operated the family farm in eastern Washington for 5 years. Two boys later, he and Pat, and the four boys left the farm for an agricultural engineering job for C. Brewer Corporation in Hilo, HI. It was 1966. Roy later ran a heavy equipment contracting business as a partner developing raw land, excavation, and producing landscaping soils, where he worked until retirement. He also bought, developed, and sold lots all around the island.

Roy and Pat moved to Grass Valley, CA in 2001 to be closer to his children and grandchildren.

Raised on a farm during the depression, Roy worked hard and had a lifelong zest for collecting and fixing things. He recycled anything and everything, before it was a popular thing to do. He focused more on the acquisition and storage part of recycling than the "re-use" part. He loved to take apart interesting gadgets to see how they worked, and occasionally put them back together again. He was a private pilot and loved aviation. He enthusiastically kept up with scientific developments, and with his son's various work and home projects.

He is survived by his wife Pat, of 61 years; his sons Gregory of Elk Grove, CA, Thomas of

Seattle, WA, Nathan of Garrison, NY, and Richard of Grass Valley, CA; daughter Betsy Baker-Smith of East Stroudsburg, PA; as well as 10 grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Roy Sr. and Mildred; sisters Jean and Louia, and brothers Robert and Joseph.