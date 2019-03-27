Obituary of Roy Braatz

Roy Braatz was born March 4, 1941 in Wisconsin, the sole surviving son of Elroy Braatz killed in action in WWII.

Roy lived in Utica, New York for many of his childhood years as a foster child. He served his country in the Army – 82nd Airborne from 1963-66. Two years were spent in Dominican Republic. Roy tried his hand in his own car repair shop in Burbank, California after his

military service. He was an amazing mechanic even two days before he left.

Roy moved his family to Big Bear Lake from 1972-79, where he finally found his niche as a flooring contractor. Eventually he moved his family to Nevada City, California in 1979.

Roy had a huge passion for Corvettes. He has had a Corvette in his life for well over 45 years. He leaves behind his 1955 Corvette. Roy had three children. His eldest son Roy is married to Tamra and lives in Roseville, California. They have six children ranging in age from 8-18. They are Britney, Rebecca, Ryan, John, Lilly and Matthew. His second son Curt lives in a home for persons with special needs in

Galt, California. Curt has enriched his family's lives beyond measure and loved his dad without limits. Julie his daughter is married to Rod Akin and lives in Kaneohe, Hawaii. She has three children and two stepchildren. Her daughters are Izabel, Samantha and Abigayle. Her

stepchildren are Thomas and Kelly.

Roy leaves behind the love of his life, Mary, who he was married to for 51 years.

Almost everyone who knew him remembers Roy teaching them how to water ski. Roy was a water dog and boat enthusiast. He bought a 50-foot yacht at one time and cruised it off the shores of California from San Francisco to, as far as, Catalina Island where Roy and Mary spent their honeymoon in 1967.

One thing that every one of his children and grandchildren will take with them is this… No matter where he was or what he was doing he

would make sure to make it to any event you invited him to or help you with anything you needed his help with.

"Sorry I didn't get to say goodbye" Dad, Papa, Roy. February 20, 2019 Kaneohe, Hawaii. Roy will be laid to rest at the Veterans Memorial Cemetery Kaneohe, Hawaii.