Obituary of Roxanna Lynn Rist

There will be a celebration of life held at Biblical Gardens July 14, 2018 at 12 noon. Roxanna Lynn Rist was born July 13, 1962 to William Carl Burton Sr and Lavina Bernice Burton in Grass Valley, CA.

Like many of us know, she had her struggles but despite her minor flaws, she was always there to help others with such a giving, kind and gentle heart. The love she had for her grandbabies sparkled in her eyes and the love she had for me was without a doubt a mother's love for her baby child. Our bond may not have been like others, but we had our own special bond that will never be forgotten.

Roxanna passed away on March 15, 2018 from health complications. Roxanna was preceded in death by William Carl Burton Sr. (father), Lavina Bernice Littlejohn (mother), and William Carl Burton Jr. (brother). Roxanna is survived by daughter, Heather Slattery (Shane), Michael Gereau, grandbabies Zachary, Shaylynn and Ashlynn, her sisters Paula Heath, Denise Kalb (Steve), Roseann Littlejohn and brother Glen Burton and number of nieces and nephews, friends Tammy Salmon and best friend Robert Albrecht and her best little buddy Riley C.