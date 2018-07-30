Obituary of Rosina Roderick

Rena Roderick passed peacefully on July 19, 2018 at her home in Auburn with family at her side. She was 83.

Rosina Boswell Connelly was born April 3, 1935 in Airdrie, Scotland to parents Peter Boswell and Annie Donaldson Connelly. Rena came to America in 1967 with her first husband George Shields Hunter O'Brien with their two sons George Jr. and David.

Rena was a devoted wife and beloved mother, grand and great grandmother; she loved spending time with her family and friends. Rena was a gracious hostess and no one ever left her house hungry or thirsty.

She enjoyed going to the flea market, yard sales, reading and listening to Andrea Bocelli and other favorite music.

Rena is survived by her son David (Terri), grandson Peter O'Brien, granddaughter Jennifer Ann (Tony), great-granddaughter Annabelle, granddaughter Deana (John) Escujuri, great-granddaughter Raven, great-grandson Carlos Aburto, grandson Michael Sean-Powers O'Brien and step-son Troy (Dessie), grandson Tony and granddaughter Torie Roderick.

Rena was preceded in death by her parents, five siblings, husbands George O'Brien and Tommy Joe Roderick and son George S.H. O'Brien Jr.

