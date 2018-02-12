Obituary of Rosemary Ferrari

Rosemary passed away peacefully after suffering a stroke on February 3, 2018. Rosemary was loved by all who came to know her.

She was a kind, honest, happy, and loving person. She enjoyed sewing, gardening, and travel.

Rosemary was born in England on September 12, 1937 to Ernest and Sybil Garton and had a sister, Sheila. Rosemary married John McNamara (deceased) in 1960 and they had two children, Gina and Andrew. In 1997, Rosemary married her second husband Larry Ferrari (deceased). Over the last 16 years, Rosemary was in a loving relationship with Floyd Johnson.

Rosemary is survived by her daughter Gina (Eric); son Andrew (Cindy); three grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.

A service will be held at 3 p.m., on February 16, 2018, at St. Parick's Church in Grass Valley, Ca. Donations can be made to St. Jude's or the National Stroke Association.