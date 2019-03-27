Obituary of Roscoe J. Quinlan

Roscoe J. Quinlan passed away on February 18, 2019 in his home in Grass Valley. He was 96.

A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m., on Wednesday, April 3, 2019 at St. Patrick Catholic Cemetery in Grass Valley for both he and his wife, Elaine Quinlan.

Roscoe was born on August 26, 1922 in Danvers, Massachusetts. He joined the Navy on September 22, 1942 at the age of 20. Ross served 28 years in Active or Reserve duty until he retired on July 1, 1970.

Ross was a long-time member of the Freemason Lodge of Danvers, MA and enjoyed golf and square dancing.

He will be dearly missed by his family and friends.

Ross is survived by his three children, Bruce, Leslie, and Robert; and his five grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his first wife, Marjorie; as well as his parents, Harding and Margaret.

Arrangements are under the care of Hooper and Weaver Mortuary.