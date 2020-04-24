Obituary of Rosalind Anne Innis

Rosalind Anne Innis, cherished mother of R. Kate (Laferriere), David, Elizabeth (Quinn) and Tom, passed away in the early hours of April 3, 2020, at home in Grass Valley, California, at the age of 82, ending a 16 year struggle with Parkinson’s. She left us to join her beloved husband of 61 years, Frank; who passed away on June 16, 2019.

Nancy, as she was known to all, was born in San Francisco in 1937 to

Benjamin Willis Hickox and Rosalind Anne Hickox, and grew up in the

Elmwood neighborhood of Berkeley. When she was only seven, Nancy lost

her father in a tragic streetcar accident. She never let that loss diminish her

determination to succeed, becoming a standout tennis talent at the storied Berkeley Tennis Club, and the yoyo champion of Willard Middle School. In perhaps her life’s greatest victory, while still at Willard, she won Frank Innis’s heart. Frank and Nancy were inseparable for 68 years.

After graduating from Berkeley High School, Nancy left for the University of Colorado and all the skiing she could enjoy. However, she missed Berkeley and Frank, and returned after only a year away. She married Frank the day after his twentieth birthday in 1957, and when he graduated two years later, she started off on her world travels as an Army wife. Her adventures took her to Germany for three years and to Taiwan for nearly ten. Stateside she ruled the roost in New Mexico, Washington, the Bay Area and Los Angeles in California, Maryland, Texas, Virginia, and Hawaii, before retiring to Nevada and Arizona, finally returning to California. As if that weren’t enough globetrotting, her travels in “retirement” included Scotland, England, most of Europe, China, Vietnam, the Philippines, India and New Zealand, Alaska, and even Antarctica.

Nancy was a winner. She loved to play sports, and she loved to win. Where ever moved she became the local tennis champion, well into her 50’s. She won not by strength or intimidation, but by sophisticated intellectual, tactical, and psychological manipulation. No one in her family could beat her, but she loved to let them try. At heart, she was a competitor who enjoyed a well-played game nearly as much as the victory itself.



Across the world, Nancy raised four children and gathered innumerable friends. At every stage of her journey, Nancy collected friendships. When you became Nancy’s friend, you were her friend forever, even when she was on the other side of the planet. By the time she retired, she had folks all over the world to enjoy and to visit. Nothing gave Nancy more pleasure than calling friends to plan a party or an adventure

Nancy is survived by her four children, nine grandchildren, and one great-grandchild. The entire family extends heartfelt thanks to the Hospice of the Foothills team for their support and dedication in making Nancy’s final journey as peaceful as possible. Once the current social distancing restrictions have passed, family and friends will gather to inter Nancy next to Frank at the San Joaquin Valley National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please send contributions to Hospice of the Foothills: 11270 Rough & Ready Hwy, Grass Valley, CA 95949, hospiceofthefoothills.org.