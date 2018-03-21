Obituary of Ronny Gale Boggs

Ronny Gale Boggs passed away on March 13, 2018 in Nevada City surrounded by his loving family. He was 71.

He was born in Yuma Arizona July 29, 1946 to Clifton and Alford Vohnell (Eccles) Boggs.

Ron was a master carpenter, a craft taught to him by his father, and he in turn taught to his oldest son Shawn Boggs. Together Ron and Shawn Boggs worked on commercial and residential construction in Arizona, Nevada and California for over 25 years. They specialized in restoring historic structures in Virginia City and Grass Valley in the later part of his career.

Ron got his first taste of placer gold mining in the early 1970's and it became a lifetime hobby and passion spending many vacations on the Middle and North Yuba Rivers. He and his family settled in Camptonville in 2002, enjoying life in the Sierra foothills and gold dredging on their mining claim on the North Yuba River.

He is survived by his children Shawn Steven Boggs, Ron Clifton Boggs, Krista Boggs-Piot; step daughter Cinde Best, and beloved dog Frodo. Ron spent the last 6 years of his life in a loving relationship with Kim Koons of Nevada City.

He is preceded in death by his wife of 44 years, Merlene E. (Koch) Boggs and his brother Clifton Steve Boggs.

He will be greatly missed by all who knew him.

Arrangements are under the care of Chapel of the Angels Mortuary.