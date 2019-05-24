Obituary of Ronnie “Red” Upshaw

Ronnie “Red” Upshaw passed away May 7, 2019. He was 53. A Celebration of Life will be held from 11 to 3 p.m., on Sunday, June 2nd, 2019 at the LOVE Building in Condon Park. All who knew him are welcome to pay their respects and share their stories.

Ron was born March 2, 1966 in Walnut Creek, CA. Ron moved to Grass Valley when he was three years old where he grew up and lived into adulthood. He worked at Waste Management for 23 years. He was a talented craftsman, cook, and had a passion for fishing. He was a generous and beloved son, brother, uncle and friend who will be missed by all he knew.

Ron is survived by his mother Frances Upshaw; brother Bill Upshaw; sister Candy Upshaw and niece Acacia Upshaw. He is preceded in death by his wife Joy Upshaw and father Robert Upshaw.

Arrangements are under the direction of Hooper and Weaver Mortuary.