Obituary of Ronni Lee (Boyence) Diel

Ronni Lee (Boyence) Diel passed away peacefully on Dec. 6, 2017 at her home surrounded by family after a courageous 8-year battle with cancer. She was 80 years old.

Ronni was born on April 9th, 1937 in Richmond, California to Harold and Dorothy (Richards) Theriault. She graduated from Richmond High School in 1955. Because Ronni's wonderful step-father, William Boyence, had a long career in the US Navy, as a child, she lived in Corpus Christi, TX and Pensacola, FL. While she was living in Texas she was "May Queen" in 1948, and a fashion model in later years. She returned to Richmond, went on to dental school in San Francisco where she graduated with honors, and worked in dentistry in the Bay Area and Foothills.

She fell in love with her future husband, Lawrence Diel, when they met on a blind date and were married in 1960; they spent the next 57 years together. Over the years she focused on her three children; Holli, Steven and Robin, who were the light of her life. In 1976, Larry, Ronni and the children moved from the Bay area to Nevada County where she nurtured her family through all the challenges of high school, college, careers and more. She was the matriarch of the family and always made sure the family stayed close in turbulent times. She was honest, giving, kind, brave, and a devoted wife, remarkable mother and loving grandmother. Ronni was always ready to help those in need and loved her friends, neighbors and all animals; however, she held a special place in her heart for cats; Hans being her favorite.

She was a member of Gold Dancers Club, Blue Star Mothers, Lady Elks, and Native Daughters of the Golden West. She was an excellent cook and enjoyed photography, where she won many awards at the Nevada County Fair for her photographs.

After Ronni and her husband Larry retired in 1987, they traveled to Europe and also visited many places across the US in their RV. Ronni was laid to rest on December 19th at Sierra Memorial Lawn in Nevada City.

She is survived by her husband Larry Diel; children, Holli Diel, Steven Diel and Rob (Lauri) Diel and two grandsons, Erich and Nathan Diel. She was preceded in death by her parents; grandmother, (Grace Richards) and stepfather, William Boyence. Larry and his family are extremely grateful for the care and compassion that Dr. Constance Gaulter and Dr. David Campbell gave Ronni during her illness. Because of this gratitude, Ronni's family would like memorial contributions to be made in her name to Hospice of the Foothills, Sierra Nevada Memorial Hospital Cancer Center or Wounded Warriors.

Arrangements are in care of Hooper and Weaver Mortuary.