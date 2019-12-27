Obituary of Ronald Wayne Walker

Ronald Wayne Walker passed away on October 20, 2019.

A Celebration of Life will be held at Gateway Park on Sunday, January 12, 2020 at 3:00pm. All are welcome. Ron was taken from us far too early, while doing what he loved – helping others. He was 50 years young. Ron is survived by his mother Cassandra Henderson, and his grandparents, all of Oregon, and his father Ronald Walker, Sr. of the bay area. Ron was also the proud father of four children. He will be missed greatly.