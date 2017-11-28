Obituary of Ronald Barale

Ronald Barale passed away peacefully November 18, 2017 in Grass Valley, CA after suffering a massive stroke at home in Nevada City. Ron was 76.

Ron was born on September 11, 1941, in San Jose, California to Frank and Vera Barale. He graduated from San Jose High School, Class of 1959, and shortly thereafter began work with Lockheed Missiles and Space Company as an entry level electronics assembler at $2.09 per hour. Ron then retired 35 years later from Lockheed as a Program Manager and Vice President.

After retiring from Lockheed Ron moved to Nevada City to enjoy a quiet country life, trading his Silicon Valley career to care for horses, goats, chickens, dogs, birds, and a five acre parcel where he gardened and enjoyed riding his garden tractor.

Ron is survived by his wife of 35 years, Kathy; five children and three grandchildren.

A private family gathering is being planned.

Arrangements are under the care of Chapel of the Angels Mortuary.