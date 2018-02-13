Obituary of Ron Sibley

Ron Sibley passed away on Sep. 10, 2017 in Brownsville, CA. He was 74.

Ron was a longtime resident of Grass Valley and the surrounding area.

A Celebration of Life will be held from 1:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m., on Sunday, February 18, 2018 at the Foothills Event Center on Idaho Maryland Road (Old Weaver Auto location). Reception follows with refreshments and finger-foods. For additional information please contact Sharon Hughes at 208-596-5823.