Obituary of Roland Grattan

Roland “Bud” Grattan passed away on September 12, 2019. He was 92.

A Military Service will be held on Saturday, October 26th at 10:00 am at the Higgins Lions Community Center, 22490 E. Hacienda Drive, Grass Valley.

Bud was born on July 11, 1927. He served as a Marine in WWII, Korea, and Vietnam.

He was a dedicated member of the Gold Country Lions Club.

Bud is survived by his wife, Laura; Son, Christopher “Kit” Grattan; Stepdaughter, Sara Kudrle; and Stepson, Todd Brennan.

In lieu of flowers, please make a memorial contribution in honor of Bud’s life to the Gold Country Lions Club, P.O. Box 531, Grass Valley, CA 95945.