Obituary of Rocky L. Torres

Rocky L. Torres passed away December 20, 2019. He was 63.

Born in Compton, CA he was a husband to Julie Torres, father to Lacey and Chelsi Torres, brother to Rosie Velasquez, and Larry Torres. He was also a beloved Uncle to many nieces, nephews and cousins.

Aside from his wife and his two girls, his main loves in life were Disneyland, the Dodgers and the Raiders – and he’d never pass up a good horror movie.

To the very end he was a jokester, making people laugh and trying to lighten up the heaviness of his world and the world around. He left us with so much love, lightness and laughter we cannot afford not to carry on his memory.

“…Let a tear come if you will, but let a smile come quickly, for I have loved the laughter of life…”

A celebration of Rocky’s life will be at the Unitarian Universalist Church in Grass Valley on Saturday, January 25 at 2pm.

In lieu of flowers, donations to defray burial costs are requested.