Obituary of Rockford Douglas, “Doug”, Norby

Rockford Douglas, “Doug”, Norby died April 13 unexpectedly of natural causes. He was born in New Mexico raised in Grass Valley.

He graduated from Nevada Union High School, class of ’53. He went on to Harvard where he received a degree in economics and graduated Phi Beta Kappa, Magna cum Laude, he stayed at Harvard and received his MBA with the highest honor of being a Baker scholar. He had a long career in business, McKinsey & Co., Itel Corp.,

Fairchild, Syntex, Lucasfilm Ltd., LSI logic and more. At the time of his death he was on the boards of Krystal Biotech in the U.S. and SymBio pharmaceuticals in Tokyo. He was also a philanthropic man, active with ‘That Man May See’ affiliated with UCSF Ophthalmology doing research for serious eye conditions, Catholic Social services, NARAL, San Francisco Arts the Opera, Ballet and Symphony, the Egyptian arts in the Metropolitan Museum New York City and most recently he was becoming active with the Archeological Society in Malta. His love of reading and learning never left him.

Doug was proud of his Grass Valley roots and he attributed his successes (of which there were many) to his school, classmates, and his firefighting team at the Forestry. He felt that it was their support during his school years, electing him to be student body president and more, that were the foundation to his having the courage to go on to college.

He loved his class of ’53, and he looked forward to and attended most of the reunions they held.

He enjoyed his times on and around the Yuba river, his track team, singing Christmas carols in the mines, hiking and all the wonderful things that the idyllic town of Grass Valley had to offer.

Most of all, he liked his friends.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Rock and Alice, Alice who taught school in Grass Valley for 40 years, she guided him spiritually through her Catholic faith and goodness.

Doug leaves behind his wife, Susan, of more than thirty years, his three wonderful children, John, Katie and James, their mother Lorraine, spouses and five grandchildren. We all miss him.