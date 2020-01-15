Obituary of Rock Anthony Meade

We are heartbroken to announce the passing of Rock Anthony Meade, January 8th 2020. He was surrounded by family in his home. Rock was born December 1st 1947 in Burbank, CA to Charles and Vasso Meade. He was raised in North Hollywood with his three older sisters Michelene, Mary Anne, and Christa. After attending parochial school in his childhood he traveled many times with his father to northern CA where he was captivated with the woods and outdoors. At the young age of 12 or 13 Rock fell in love with surfing. The Meades had a beach house in Carpentaria. Rock grew up in a talented family. He picked up the guitar at a young age and was very musical throughout his life with a specific love of the Blues. At the age of 18 he was drafted for the Vietnam war. He served on the USS Ticonderoga aircraft carrier with his childhood friend Kent Walcott from 1966-1968. After the war Rock became part of the hippy revolution and moved near San Francisco. He lived there several years surfing, playing music, and metal sculpting. Around the late ‘70s he moved back to LA where he picked up a horse, cowboy boots, and a new career of house painting. He taught barrel racing and roping classes and enjoyed horseback riding with his sisters and friends. In 1983 Rock met a beautiful young Valley girl named Lisa and her 3 year old daughter Laura. Rock was working for a painting company when Lisa came in as a temporary secretary. Their first date (with Laura) was horseback riding and swimming in Malibu State Park. They were married on horseback May 5th 1984 and moved to Grass Valley a month later. They moved into an old mining cabin off grid and brought the horses with them. The cabin slowly got bigger, they moved on from horses, and upgraded to solar power with the birth of three more daughters Jessy, Ellia, and Molly. In these years Rock was an avid skier, a yuppy, and an amazing family man. After the loss of their oldest daughter Laura, in 1995, Rock dove into metal sculpture welding, starting his business Mind Over Metal. He showed and sold his art in galleries all over Northern CA. The family routinely took vacations to Mexico as well as camping along California’s coast. His wife and children were the light of his life and as they moved out of the house to start families of their own, his grandchildren ignited that light within him. In his later years he turned his heart to the Lord and although he did not have a religious bone in his body, he enjoyed spiritual conversation, music, and books. Rock Meade was many things, hippy, veteran, cowboy, yuppy, musician, artist, brother, uncle, father, husband, Pops, and he will be deeply missed by his family.

In his memory we ask that you buy someone a meal, coffee, groceries, or sit with someone lonely or in need. If you are interested in donating to his memorial fund you can bring something to his service for the family for that cause.

A celebration of his life, a party at his request, will take place Saturday January 18th at 1pm downtown Grass Valley downstairs at the Tao Te Cafe in the 151 Mill St. Wearing color is requested, please come to rejoice in his life with us, we’d love to see you and hear any memories you’d like to share.