Obituary of Robin Miller

Robin Miller died peacefully in his home at Nevada City, CA, on July 5, 2018. He was 57.

He was born in Atlanta, Georgia on June 1, 1961 to parents Wendell and Marlene Miller of Lake Bluff, Illinois.

He graduated from Lake Forest College in Lake Forest, Illinois with at degree in history. He married Susan Perko at St. Augustine, Florida on July 7, 2002. Robin and Susan lived in Gainesville, Florida where both their sons were born. In 2011 they moved to Nevada City, CA.

Robin was a beloved husband, father, son, brother and friend. He led a life full of adventure and was a gifted storyteller who was appreciated and loved by many.

He is survived by his wife, Susan; sons Jai, (15) Robinson (12); parents Wendell and Marlene Miller; sisters: Julie (Peter) Hawley of Glenwood City, WI; Muffet (John) Trout of St. Paul, MN; brother Peter of Lake Bluff, Il; nephew Andrew Hawley; nieces Elizabeth Hawley and Margot Trout.

Robin is preceded in death by his great-grandparents Andrew and Vivian Gesell of Winona, MN and Eunice Miller of Canby, MN.

A memorial service for Robin will be held in Gainesville, Florida at a later date which will be announced on his Caring Bridge website.