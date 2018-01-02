Obituary of Robin M. ‘Bob’ Galindo

Robin M." Bob" Galindo passed away December 23, 2017. He was 85.

Services will be held at 11 a.m. on January 8, 2018 at Hooper and Weaver Mortuary in Nevada City, CA.

Bob was born on February 25, 1932 in Oakland, CA at Highland Hospital to Reno and Ethyl Galindo. He attended local schools and graduated from Fremont High in 1950. Bob joined P.G. & E. as a groundman and then to apprentice lineman. Drafted into the U.S. Army in 1953 he served in the Signal Corps as a lineman and spent 15 months in Korea. He received the Korean Service medal, United Nations Service medal, National Defense Service medal, Good Conduct medal and the ROK Presidential Unit Citation.

Following his service in the Army he re-joined P.G. & E. and in 1964 was promoted to Line Foreman. Bob retired 1980 in after 37 years of service with P.G. & E.

Bob was an avid fisherman and enjoyed hunting with his dad and brother Herb and brother in law Bill.

Bob is survived by loving wife of 66 years Barbara; three daughters, Sandi and Kathi in Oregon and Susan in Washington; five grandsons and two great granddaughters.

He will be missed dearly by his family and his beloved kitties Pookie and Sara. He was one in a million.

Services are under the direction of Hooper and Weaver Mortuary, Inc. Nevada City CA.